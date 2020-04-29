Fundraising hero and new national treasure, Captain Tom Moore, will receive an honorary WWE title belt on his 100th birthday from current champion and British star Drew McIntyre.

The World War Two veteran, who has raised over £29 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire, turns 100 on Thursday and has received thousands of birthday cards as well as goodwill wishes from all over the country.

Captain Moore will receive a personalised belt in his honour (Twitter: @DMcIntyre)

McIntyre said: "I am proud that WWE has created a WWE Championship title for Captain Tom Moore featuring personalised side plates to celebrate his 100th birthday and commemorate his achievements for the NHS.

“He is a true hero who stepped up when his country called in World War II, and who stepped up again today with the same selfless courage and determination to help others.”

McIntrye claimed the title at Wrestlemaina in April (WWE)

He added: "At WWE our mission is to put smiles on people's faces around the world.

"Captain Tom Moore has achieved that by uniting millions across the world in support of his truly outstanding fundraising endeavours.

“Captain Tom, I look forward to shaking your hand in person someday.”