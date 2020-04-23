Captain Tom Moore was surprised with a Pride of Britain award live on TV this morning and his response was one of overwhelming emotion.

Alongside Carol Vorderman virtually presenting the award to him on Good Morning Britain, an array of famous faces sent him messages of encouragement and thanks including Anthony Joshua, Michael Sheen and fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root.

Cpt Tom said: “I’m absolutely overawed by it. Famous people doing such great things themselves, I’m completely taken aback by all those famous people on the screen there. Thank you very much, so kind of you all.”

Vorderman confirmed Captain Tom would receive the award at a ceremony later this year. She said: "Tom, you've raised a quite frankly ridiculous amount of money, you have inspired everyone, young and old alike, and you've given us all something to smile about in these difficult times.

"And the other thing I love is that you've shown us all that being a bit older doesn't mean you have to be weak or vulnerable. You are the embodiment of what it means to be a Pride of Britain winner."

And the captain added: "I know the Pride of Britain Awards is a very important one and I can't be more proud to receive it from you. Thank you to everyone that has nominated me. I am humbled by receiving this magnificent award."

It was also revealed he had received 70,000 birthday cards in the build up to his 100th on April 30.

He has raised over £28 million for NHS Charities Together after walking 100 laps of his garden.