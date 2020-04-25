Captain Tom Moore has become the oldest person in chart history to have a UK number one single, aged 99.

The former British Army officer topped the charts with his duet of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone' with Michael Ball, selling 82,000 copies and raising vital money for the NHS Charities Together fund in the process.

He beat the previous age record held by Tom Jones, who was 68 when he went to number one with Islands in the Stream in 2009.

Jones said on the BBC this morning that there was nobody he would rather lose his record to, and congratulated the captain on his incredible fund-raising achievement.

“From one Tom to another, congratulations. It's an honour to have lost to you," he said.

Tom Jones congratulated the captain on taking away his record as the oldest person to have a UK No 1 hit (PA Images)

Capt Tom turns 100 on Thursday and so will also become the first centenarian to be at number one in the charts.

Speaking about his achievement, Moore said: "My grandchildren can't believe I'm a chart-topper.

Related videos

"We're in this together, and I am forever grateful for your support. And this just proves 'you'll never walk alone'."

Capt Tom has raised nearly £30 million for the NHS after he completed 100 laps of his garden to say thank you to the organisation for their help in treating him for cancer and a broken hip.