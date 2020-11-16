Captain Sir Tom Moore on magazine accolade: Well that’s something special

Captain Sir Tom Moore has notched up a new accolade – becoming the oldest cover star for British GQ magazine.

The 100-year-old appears on the front of the title usually graced by Hollywood A-Listers and music stars.

Sir Tom Moore

The Second World War veteran responded to being on the cover: “Well, that’s something special, isn’t it?” before quipping: “And maybe next year, I’ll be the oldest again!”

And he said of his attitude to life: “Negative thoughts don’t seem to be part of me. I always think of the beneficial things.”

He also spoke about raising more than £32 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

The walking “was something I brought on myself”, he said, but “that blossomed into something absolutely outstanding.

“When I started walking, I never envisioned that sort of money would appear.

“But I thank the whole family, and my daughter Hannah in particular, as without her this would never have blossomed as it did,” he told the magazine.

On being knighted by the Queen, he said: “I remember saying: ‘I hope the Queen is gentle with this sword!'”

The former British Army officer will be honoured with the Inspiration Of The Year gong at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2020, which is being held virtually.

GQ editor Dylan Jones said: “If this year shows us anything, it’s that hope can come from the places you wouldn’t expect.

Captain Sir Tom Moore in British GQ magazine

“Captain Sir Tom Moore is the absolute embodiment of our Inspiration award for 2020.”

Sir Tom also spoke about The Captain Tom Foundation, which will help to combat loneliness, saying: “I think there are so many lonely people in need of help… their lives are rather grim and so many people are in need of help.”

He is cover star of the January/February 2021 issue of the 32-year-old magazine, available on newsstands from December 4.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2020 in association with Hugo Boss is available to view via British GQ’s YouTube channel on Thursday November 26 at 8pm