Captain Sir Tom Moore to feature in televised Festival of Remembrance

Captain Sir Tom Moore will feature in the televised Festival of Remembrance

BBC programming in Remembrance Week will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

On BBC One, Huw Edwards will present the annual Festival of Remembrance, this time with social distancing, from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Samantha Morton is among the stage and screen stars reading wartime testimonies, while Sir Tom, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden, will discuss “his inspirational achievements and what remembrance means to him”.

Samantha Morton is taking part - (Copyright PA Wire)

During the pre-recorded event, the Prince of Wales will “pay tribute to the Second World War generation” and also “acknowledge the work of currently serving military personnel during the pandemic who stood side by side supporting frontline workers”.

The Duchess of Cornwall will give a personal tribute to the work of military and civilian nurses during the pandemic, in the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, to be broadcast on Saturday November 7, will reflect veterans’ first hand experiences of service in Europe and the Far East.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mica Paris, Freya Ridings and Marisha Wallace will perform alongside military musicians from the armed forces.

“The event will culminate in the act of remembrance, and as the poppy petals fall in the Royal Albert Hall, the festival will pay tribute to all victims of war and remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedoms and way of life,” the BBC said.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will sing from the Royal Albert Hall - (Copyright PA Wire)

The broadcast is part of TV and radio programming across the week from November 7.

BBC director general Tim Davie said: “I am proud of the role the BBC plays every year in marking Remembrance.

“This year is particularly significant, as we gather remotely to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and pay tribute to their lives.”

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, said: “Every year, the BBC brings the nation together to mark Remembrance, to reflect and honour those who sacrificed their lives.

“This year, our role has never been more important as we bring the country together with programming across TV and radio, and the annual Festival of Remembrance, which will pay tribute to all victims of war.”

On Sunday November 8, David Dimbleby will present live coverage from The Cenotaph on BBC One.

Members of the royal family, the Government, veterans and the armed forces will gather in Westminster for the National Service of Remembrance.

The Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, central London, last year - (Copyright PA Wire)

The ceremony has been adapted for social distancing, with people being asked to watch from home and the traditional March Past replaced by a contingent of veterans representing those who would normally take part.

The two-minute silence at 11am will be followed by wreath laying.

On Wednesday November 11, Edwards presents live coverage from Westminster Abbey.

The event will commemorate Armistice Day with the 100th anniversary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior and will be attended by Charles and Camilla.