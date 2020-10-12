Camilla thanks council staff for pandemic support work
14:26pm, Mon 12 Oct 2020
The Duchess of Cornwall has visited Wiltshire Council to thank staff for their work during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Camilla who wore a floral face mask during her engagement, travelled to Trowbridge to meet those involved in the council’s Wellbeing Hub.
The Hub has made direct contact with more than 24,000 of Wiltshire’s most vulnerable residents during the pandemic, and worked with 450 voluntary groups to distribute some 1,400 food parcels.
The duchess, dressed in a blue and green tartan jacket and skirt, was pictured signing the visitors’ book on Clarence House’s social media accounts.
Camilla has her own private home in Wiltshire – Raymill House – near Chippenham.