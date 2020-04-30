A Californian police department has launched an investigation after an online video emerged showing an officer punching a teenage boy in the face.

The video was captured by the 14 year-old's family and shows the officer from Rancho Cordova, a city near Sacramento, hitting the boy repeatedly and, at one point, grabbing him around his neck.

According to the police, the boy was cited for possession of a tabacco product and resisted arrest.

Founder of Black Lives Matter Scaramento, Tanya Faison, told The Guardian: “He was 10 times the size of the boy. He was armed, he was huge. The boy was tiny and he was clearly trying to protect his face. There is nothing an unarmed 14-year-old can do to validate the actions that this officer took.

“This officer not only needs to be fired, but he needs to be charged and convicted and that is the only way these things will stop happening.”

Sacramento county sheriff’s Sergeant Tess Deterding said in a statement: “It’s important to put video footage into context, especially in relation to a use of force incident.

“In this case, the deputy saw what he believed to be a hand-to-hand exchange between an adult and juvenile. As the deputy turned around, he lost sight of the adult, who left the area. When the deputy approached the juvenile, the juvenile was uncooperative and refused to give the deputy basic identifying information.”

The boy told the officer he was 18, Deterding added: “The deputy attempted to maintain control of the juvenile without his handcuffs and while alone waiting for his partners to arrive and assist him."

Senator of California, Kamala Harris tweeted the video and wrote: “This is a horrific abuse of power. The officer must be held accountable.”

Deterding announced her department would be launching an investigation into the use of force.

“This type of situation is hard on everyone – the young man, who resisted arrest, and the officer, who would much rather have him cooperate.