Bus drivers and firemen show support for NHS in NI

Bus drivers and firemen in Northern Ireland were among those showing appreciation for the NHS on Thursday.

The fire service arranged banners on some Co Antrim stations bearing the rainbow symbol of hope.

Public transport provider Translink positioned buses at a Londonderry depot in the shape of a heart.

City of Derry Airport’s ground staff and emergency response stopped to applaud.

Passenger aviation has come to a near-standstill in Northern Ireland during the lockdown.

Economy minister Diane Dodds visited Belfast International Airport to express her thanks to key workers.

Staff gathered on the tarmac and flashed vehicle lights in a show of support.

The airport has been running at a loss to keep freight deliveries operating over recent weeks.

Members of the health service, fire fighters and paramedics gathered at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, close to the border with the Irish Republic.

Unison Newry and Mourne branch secretary Catherine Farrell said staying at home is the best way the public could demonstrate their support.

“We want to thank the public for their support.

“We are staying here working for you in Newry and throughout the Southern Trust.

“All we ask is that you follow government guidelines and stay at home for us,” she said.

“We also want to thank all other key frontline workers. Tomorrow is May 1, May Day, Stormont, Belfast City Hall and beyond will be lit up in red tomorrow for the workers.

NHS workers in Newry - (Copyright PA Wire )

“All we ask is for the public to stay at home whilst we work.”

Belfast’s City Hall, which is more than a century old, was lit up in blue to show appreciation for front line workers.

Residential home carers in west Belfast received a round of applause.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) chief constable Simon Byrne said: “I am privileged to pay tribute to our outstanding NHS, they are on the frontline in the battle against the spread of Covid-19, thank you for your dedication.