Bulgarian artist Christo, known for wrapping famous landmarks, dies aged 84

By Alicia Turner
10:41am, Mon 01 Jun 2020
Bulgarian artist Christo has died at the age of 84 in his New York home.

The artist, who was best known for wrapping buildings and famous landmarks in fabric or plastic, died on Sunday of natural causes.

He famously covered the Reichstag in Berlin in 1995, the Pont Neuf in Paris in 1985 and thousands of gates in New York’s Central Park with reams of cloth in 2005 with his wife Jeanne-Claude.

A statement on his official Facebook page said: "Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible, but realising it.

“Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s artwork brought people together in shared experiences across the globe, and their work lives on in our hearts and memories.”

Jeanne-Claude died following a brain aneurysm in 2008.

“Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made clear that their artworks-in-progress be continued after their deaths. Per Christo’s wishes, ‘L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped’ in Paris, France, is still on track for September 18 – October 3, 2021," the statement added. 

Christo’s most recent large scale project was The Mastaba in London’s Hyde Park two years ago.

