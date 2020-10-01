Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill
The European Commission has begun legal proceedings against the UK after the Government refused to withdraw plans to override key elements of the Brexit divorce settlement.
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said a “letter of formal notification” would be sent to the UK after ministers rejected a demand to withdraw the provisions from the UK Internal Market Bill by Wednesday of this week.
In a press statement at the commission headquarters in Brussels, she said the move marked the first step in an “infringement procedure” with the British Government now invited to send its observations within the month.
“This draft Bill is by its very nature a breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the Withdrawal Agreement,” she said.
“The deadline lapsed yesterday, the problematic provisions have not been removed, therefore the commission has decided this morning to send a letter of formal notice to the UK Government.
“This is the first step in an infringement procedure. The letter invites the UK Government to send its observations within a month.”
Ms von der Leyen gave no indication as to what action could follow if the commission did not receive a satisfactory response.
A Government spokesman said they would respond to the letter “in due course”.