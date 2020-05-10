Brushing your teeth regularly could reduce your chances of contracting coronavirus, according to a leading dentist.

Washing your hands has remained a key message from the Government throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now Professor Martin Addy has revealed that along with keeping your hands clean, oral cleaning could also be as effective as hand gels and sanitiser.

“We’ve all been told about the importance of washing our hands to stop the virus infecting us when we touch our faces. It is surprising that nobody has emphasised the importance of oral hygiene, too,” he told The Sun.

"The antimicrobial action of toothpaste in the mouth lasts for three to five hours and would reduce the viral load in saliva or infection by viruses entering the mouth," he added.

Professor Addy advised people not to rinse after brushing and instead leave the excess toothpaste in their mouths to act as a barrier against the virus.