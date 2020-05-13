Broadway theatres to remain shut until at least September

By Alicia Turner
14:10pm, Wed 13 May 2020
New York City's Broadway theatres are set to remain closed until at least early September due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Broadway performances were suspended on March 12 until April initially, but that was then extended further until June.

But it has now been pushed back again after New York has been the hotspot for the virus in the US.

Broadway League confirmed that theatres are offering ticket refunds or exchanges on tickets already sold for musicals, plays and performances.

The city has over 338,000 confirmed cases of the virus and over 21,000 deaths. 

