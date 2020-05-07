British rapper Ty dies in hospital from coronavirus aged 47, after being put in a coma

UK hip-hop star Ty has died aged 47 after contracting coronavirus.

The Mercury-nominated rapper's death was confirmed by his team on Thursday after he was placed in a medically-induced coma following 'complications' surrounding the virus.

In an update posted to his fundraising page, organiser Diane Laidlaw stated: “Ty’s condition had been improving but last week while on a normal ward he had contracted pneumonia which worsened his recovery and ultimately Ty’s body couldn’t fight back anymore … close friends, family and fans are devastated of his death.”

The Nigerian-British musician - real name Ben Chijioke - was born in London in 1972, the son of Nigerian immigrants, and had a style more akin to the old-school US rappers.

In 2004, his second album, Upwards, was nominated for the Mercury Prize alongside Amy Winehouse, The Streets and eventual winners Franz Ferdinand.

Following the news, many stars have paid tribute on social media, with Roots Manuva writing: 'Rest my Brother. You did good.'