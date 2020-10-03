Dubstep DJ Cookie Monsta has died at the age of 31, his record label Circus Records confirmed.

The British star was best known for popular hits ‘Ruff’ and ‘Blurgh’.

A statement read: "Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us. We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day.

"All of our thoughts go to Tony’s family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony’s son Olly, the Mini Monsta.

"The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother.

“Out of respect for Tony’s family, we will hold off on commenting any further until deemed appropriate.”

The cause of death has not been released.

Artists in the industry have since paid tribute to the DJ, as Kai Wachi wrote: "Devastated. When I was young I actually hated dubstep - until I heard Cookie Monsta.

“His music watered a seed of passion for bass music that I didn’t know I had. It forever changed my life, and ultimately lead me to the success I am so lucky to have. Rest in paradise king.”

Downlink added: “I remember passing tunes back and forth on the dubstepforum back in the day.. a true OG and pioneer of the dirty dubstep sound has left us. RIP Tony Cookie Monsta.”

Hekler said: “I just woke up and can’t believe you’re no longer with us.. we had some of the greatest times of my life on tour together. We will miss you forever . Tony you were one of those people that always knew how to light up a room. Love you always brother. COOKIE MONSTA FOREVER”

Koven added: “We are honestly beyond devastated at the news just shared by circus records, the passing of Tony, Cookie Monsta. He was always so much fun to be around, he had a wonderful and caring soul. We are so so sad for this loss to everyone that knew him. Rest in peace.”