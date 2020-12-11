Bristol Bears to hold a minute’s silence for junior academy player who was victim of Avonmouth explosion
Bristol Bears will hold a minute’s silence before their Premier 15s match against Worcester Warriors this weekend in honour of Luke Wheaton, a junior academy player who was killed in the Avonmouth explosion.
Wheaton, 16, was an apprentice at Wessex Water and was working at the time of the disaster in which three others died.
The club said: "Luke was a hardworking and committed young player who clearly showed ability and a passion for the game. We are extremely saddened at the terrible news and the loss of this popular and likeable young man.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. We send our condolences to Luke’s family and friends, to North Bristol RFC, and to all those families affected by the tragic events at Avonmouth.”
The men’s side will also hold a minute’s silence before their Champions Cup match against ASM Clermont Auvergne and Bears’ captain will lay Wheaton’s jersey on the pitch at home ground Ashton Gate.
Bristol City, where Luke was a season ticket for, wore black armbands last weekend in memory of all the victims.