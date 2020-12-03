Brexit battle awaits MPs as controversial ‘law-breaking’ legislation returns

Boris Johnson is gearing up for a Brexit battle in the House of Commons next week, with key legislation scheduled to appear before MPs.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the UK Internal Market Bill will return on December 7 following a series of defeats in the Lords, which saw peers remove controversial “law-breaking” powers that enable the Government to breach the Brexit divorce deal.

The Government has pledged to reinsert the controversial clauses, although this is likely to hinge on whether UK and EU negotiators reach an agreement in the coming days on future arrangements.

Coronavirus – Wed Sep 30, 2020 (PA Wire)

Critics of the powers have suggested the Government has used the threat of breaching the Withdrawal Agreement as a negotiating tactic while also damaging the country’s global reputation.

But ministers have insisted the powers are required to protect the relationship between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, although they have acknowledged they do breach international law.

The legislation sets out the way that trade within the UK will work once it is outside the EU’s single market and customs union.

Peers also inflicted defeats on the Government over devolution matters, amid concerns the Bill brushes aside the freedoms of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

MPs will also consider these amendments on Monday.

Mr Rees-Mogg added the Commons will be asked on December 8 to approve a ways and means resolution related to the Taxation (Post-Transition Period) Bill, with such a motion needed to authorise the creation, extension or increase of taxes or other charges.

On December 9, the second reading and committee stages of the Bill will take place.

The Commons has reserved time to consider further Lords amendments on December 10, which is likely to be required should peers fightback over the UK Internal Market Bill.