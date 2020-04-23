The Women's Euro 2021 in England will be postponed until July 2022, UEFA has confirmed.

The 16-team tournament, originally scheduled for next summer, will now take place between July 6 and July 31, 2022.

Games will be played at the originally-named venues,including Wembley Stadium.

The move was widely anticipated following the decsion to postpone this summer's Tokyo Olympics to next year.

UEFA had already postponed the men's Euro 2020 tournament until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and president Aleksander Ceferin said moving the women's tournament was in order to give it 'the spotlight it deserves'.

In a statement, Ceferin added: "When we had to take an urgent decision on the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020, we always had the impact on UEFA Women's EURO 2021 in mind.