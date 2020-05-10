BREAKING: US Vice President Mike Pence self-isolating after his press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence is said to be self-isolating after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus.

Katie Miller, who is married to White House immigration adviser and speech writer Stephen Miller, was revealed as having the virus by the President on Friday.

Bloomberg have since reported that Pence didn’t attend a meeting with Donald Trump on Saturday.

Sources said Pence tested negative for the virus on Sunday but is staying home as a precaution.

The isolation of the Vice President comes after leading adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said he would be self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

A valet for Trump has also tested positive along with Ivanka Trump's personal assistant.

The assistant has not been around Ivanka Trump for weeks and has been working remotely, according to CNN.