Breaking: Government scientist quits SAGE after 'breaking lockdown rules'

By Geoff Teather
20:06pm, Tue 05 May 2020
Top Government adviser Professor Neil Ferguson has resigned from the scientific advisory group SAGE after reports he broke lockdown rules.

The professor said in a statement announcing his departure: "I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action. I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in SAGE.

“I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms.”

