Brazilian mother says her 'heart is destroyed' after death of one-year-old daughter from coronavirus

By Dylan Terry
3:27am, Fri 15 May 2020
A Brazilian mother has spoken about the death of her one-year-old daughter after she contracted coronavirus.

Following her child Vitoria Gabrielle's death, mother Andreia de Sousa said: “My heart is destroyed with the loss of my daughter. You are not ready to lose anybody, but a child?”

Brazil has been by far the worst affected South American country during the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 200,000 people testing positive - the sixth highest total in the world.

And the nation also has the sixth highest death toll from COVID-19 fatalities with 13,999.

