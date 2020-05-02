Boy shot in east London suffers ‘possibly life-changing’ injuries

An 11-year-old boy has suffered possibly life-changing injuries after being shot in east London, police said.

Officers were called to an address in Kerry Drive, Upminster, on Friday evening and found two people with injuries – the boy and a man believed to be in his 40s.

Metropolitan Police say both were taken to hospital, with the boy’s condition listed as not life-threatening but possibly life-changing.

The man suffered cuts to his head, with police unsure whether these were caused by shooting.

The condition of the man has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Police said in a statement a number of suspects had made off prior to the arrival of police.

A police helicopter assisted officers in searches but there has been no arrest at this stage.