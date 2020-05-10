Boris Johnson's new 'stay alert' message is roundly mocked as people ask 'what does it mean?'

The British public have mocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the Government made the decision to change its slogan to tackle the coronavirus.

Gone is the original - and understandable - ‘Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives’.

And in its place comes the rather confusing, and much ridiculed ‘Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Save Lives’.

The new Government message expected to be unveiled by the Prime Minister tonight

The change in the slogan has led many to criticise the Government for relaying a vague and convoluted message.

And it has led others to latch onto a ‘government slogan generator’ doing the rounds on social media, with many posting amusing results.

One person posted: 'Sneak Up, Shout At The Virus, Then Run', while another added: ‘Stay Alert, Look Left, Look Right, Look Left Again, If There’s No Virus It's Safe To Cross'.

And another said: ‘We’ve Given Up Now, So You Go & Do What You Want, Then We Can Blame You For It'.

Related videos

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to explain the ‘roadmap’ to Britain's exit from lockdown at 7pm tonight.