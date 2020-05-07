Boris Johnson leads latest Clap For Carers applause from Downing Street

Boris Johnson led the tributes as the public once again showed their appreciation for key workers leading the battle against Covid-19.

The Prime Minister stood in front of 10 Downing Street and applauded at 8pm on Thursday to join in with what has become a weekly tradition up and down the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care at St Thomas’ in London with the disease, tweeted: “Thank you to all of our carers for your fantastic work, day in, day out.

“You are pillars of society in the fight against coronavirus.”

It is just over a week since the Prime Minister’s partner, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to their son Wilfred at University College Hospital in London.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Another emotional moment as the country comes together to clap for our key workers, our carers and all those keeping our country going through this crisis.”

Related videos

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle posted a picture of himself clapping to social media.

He wrote: “Week after week our carers, NHS staff and key workers continue to do an amazing job and we show our appreciation”

At Tynemouth Community Fire Station, firefighter Andy Burns played the bagpipes as his colleagues joined in with the applause.

Firefighter Andy Burns plays the bagpipes at Tynemouth Community Fire Station - (Copyright PA Wire )

They were among firefighters and police around the country joining in with the tradition.

Derbyshire Police posted a video of patrol cars in Belper forming a procession with their lights flashing.

And many officers around the country attended care homes, hospitals or hospices to show their appreciation.