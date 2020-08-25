Boris Johnson dismisses rumours he will quit due to ill health as ‘absolute nonsense'

Boris Johnson during his visit to Appledore Shipyard
Boris Johnson during his visit to Appledore Shipyard - (Copyright PA Wire)
By Geoff Teather
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @geoffteather
17:16pm, Tue 25 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Boris Johnson has dismissed as ‘absolute nonsense’ a suggestion that he will quit early next year.

Speculation about the Prime Minister’s future was fuelled after the father-in-law of his senior aide Dominic Cummings reportedly said Mr Johnson was struggling with his health and would leave Number 10 in six months time.

But during a visit to Devon, Mr Johnson, who spent time in intensive care with coronavirus in April, said he was feeling ‘far better’, partly due to losing weight.

Boris Johnson - (Copyright PA Wire)

Mr Johnson was forced to address questions about his future after Mr Cummings’ father-in-law, Sir Humphry Wakefield, reportedly suggested that the Prime Minister was on the way out.

The Times reported that he told a visitor to his Chillingham Castle home that Mr Johnson was still struggling badly and will quit in six months.

“If you put a horse back to work when it’s injured it will never recover,” he reportedly said.

But during a visit to Appledore Shipyard, Mr Johnson told Devon Live: “It’s absolute nonsense. I am feeling, if anything, far better as I’ve lost some weight.

“Not enough, but I have lost at least a stone and a half.”

A Number 10 source said the rumour was ‘utter nonsense’ and they were ‘baffled by it’.

Sign up to our newsletter

Politics

Johnson

PA