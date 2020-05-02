Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save the Prime Minister’s life.

Ms Symonds, 32, posted a picture of her cradling the newborn on Instagram on Saturday, saying she ‘couldn’t be happier’ and that her ‘heart is full’.

She praised the maternity team at University College Hospital in London, who she said ‘looked after us so well’.

Ms Symonds and Wilfred are understood to be back in Number 10 with Mr Johnson.

Carrie cradles Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson in her arms (Instagram: @apples_symmonds)

Carrie revealed the news on Instagram (Instagram: @apples_symmonds)

The couple announced on Wednesday that she had given birth to a baby boy earlier that day.

It came just weeks after Mr Johnson was discharged from intensive care where he had been battling coronavirus. Ms Symonds also suffered symptoms of the disease.

She wrote in her Instagram post: “Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am.

“Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month.

“Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”

Mr Johnson, who is currently grappling with the Covid-19 crisis, is expected to take a short period of paternity leave later in the year.

The new family are planning to live in their Downing Street flat along with their dog Dilyn, Downing Street has said.

In February, the couple announced they were expecting a baby in ‘early summer’ and that they had become engaged at the end of 2019.

They made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last summer, after Mr Johnson won the Conservative Party leadership contest.

The new arrival is the third baby born to a serving prime minister in recent history.

Tony Blair’s wife Cherie gave birth to son Leo in May 2000, three years after her husband’s first election victory.

David Cameron and wife Samantha welcomed daughter Florence in 2010.

The last babies born to prime ministers before Leo and Florence arrived more than 150 years ago.