Boomtown Fair becomes latest festival to cancel due to coronavirus

The festival will not take place until August 2021 (Instagram: @boomtownfairofficial)
By Georgie Heath
16:17pm, Thu 30 Apr 2020
Boomtown Fair 2020 has been cancelled and rescheduled for August next year, organisers have announced.

The event is considered one of the psychedelic events of the year (Instagram: @boomtownfairofficial)

An announcement from organisers on Thursday said: "We hope everyone is doing as well as humanly possible right now, sending so much love and solidarity to everyone, wherever in the world you may be. 

“We are deeply saddened to make the announcement that we are no longer proceeding with Boomtown 2020, and the next chapter will take place on 11-15th August 2021,"

Ticket holders have been given the option to refund their 2020 ticket or hold on to it and allow it to roll over to the 2021 festival should it go ahead.

