Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies, aged 69
US singer Bonnie Pointer, best known as a member of the Grammy-winning group The Pointer Sisters, has died aged 69.
Her sister and fellow singer Anita announced the news on Monday, but the cause of death has not been revealed.
"Our family is devastated," she told the Associated Press.
"On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.
“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.
“The Pointer Sisters would never have happened had it not been for Bonnie.”
Bonnie and her sister June Pointer originally performed as a duet, before being joined by their sisters Anita and Ruth.
The group then rose to success in the 1970s and won three Grammy awards, and were best known for the hit songs ’Jump (For My Love)’ and ’I’m So Excited.’
Bonnie left the group in 1977 to pursue a solo career.
The group were also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.
Fans and stars in the music industry have paid tribute to Bonnie on social media.