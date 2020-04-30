Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor has died of leukaemia at the age of 67.

According to a family statement he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday and died on Thursday.

His brother Randhir confirmed Kapoor's death when he spoke to Indian news agency PTI: “He is no more. He has passed away.”

Kapoor had returned to India in September after spending a year in the US receiving treatment. He was admitted to hospital twice in February.

The actor, famous for his romantic roles, was part of the Kapoor dynasty in the Hindi film industry. His father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor were also huge Bollywood names.

Kapoor's own son, Ranbir Kapoor, is also a star and his wife, Nitu Singh, co-starred in various films with him.

He acted in more than 90 films and won a National Film Award as a child star for his role in the 1970 movie Mera Naam Joker.

Colleagues within the film industry have shared their condolences on social media.

Priyanka Chopra wrote: “#Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again.”

While Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: “Rishi Kapoor gone… Just passed away… I am destroyed.”

And Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress.”

With lockdown measures still in place in India the family have released a statement urging mourners to stay at home.

“In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force."

Some of his classic films include: Sea and Lightning, Moonlight and Debt.