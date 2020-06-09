Bollywood star Chiranjeevi Sarja dies from heart attack at 39

Chiranjeevi Sarja, star of 20 Bollywood movies, has died from a heart attack - (Copyright Instagram: Chiranjeevi Sarja)
By Sarah Rendell
9:27am, Tue 09 Jun 2020
Bollywood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has died at the age of 39 following a heart attack.

He died in a hospital in Bengaluru, India on Sunday after complaining of shortness of breath and chest pains.

He starred in 20 movies, including 2018’s Amma I Love You. His breakthrough role came in 2009 in the film Vayuputra.

The chief minister of Karnataka, India confirmed Sarja’s death on Monday. BS Yediyurappa wrote on Twitter: "It is a shock to hear the news that Kannada famous artist Shri Chiranjeevi Sarja died of a heart attack.

“Premature death at an age of just 39 years is shocking. My prayers are with the family, may God give them the strength to endure this grief.” (Translated) 

His is survived by his wife and actress Meghana Raj. The couple had been married for two years.

Sarja’s co-stars and fellow Bollywood actors have paid tribute on social media.

Sanjjanaa Galrani wrote: "Cannot believe and I'm in immense shocking state of mind to know that Chiranjeevi Sarja is no more, very very saddening, my condolences to his family and [Meghna Raj] at this time of pain and sorrow.

“Cannot yet digest this fact, my hands are shivering as I write this msg .V v sad.”

And Priyamani tweeted: “Shocked to hear about #chiranjevvisarja's demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face.”

