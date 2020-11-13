Bollywood star Asif Basra dies, aged 53
Bollywood star Asif Basra has been found dead at his home in northern India.
The 53 year-old was discovered at a private complex in Dharamsala on Thursday. Police told the Indian Express that his death was not being treated as suspicious.
His acting career started in 2002 when he starred in the film ‘Quicksand,' before he rose to international fame following his role in John Jeffcoat’s ‘Outsourced’ in 2006.
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the star on Twitter: "RIP Asif Basra..A terrible loss of a talented, versatile artist. My deepest condolences to the family."
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who starred alongside Basra in ‘Jab We Met’, tweeted: “Rest in peace Asif Basra. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones.”
Indian star actress Maanvi Gagroo also paid tribute, adding: “This is terrible news. RIP Asif. Thank you for all your encouraging words every time we bumped into each other.”
Film director Hansal Mehta said: “Asif Basra! Can’t be true… This is just very, very sad.”
He also featured in critically-acclaimed films including ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Parzania.’