Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53.

The Slumdog Millionaire star had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday with a kidney infection but later died.

Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

A spokesperson said in a statement: ‘I trust, I have surrendered’: "These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.

“After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own.

“We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.’”

Khan made his film debut in 1988 in a Mira Nair movie called Salaam Bombay and cemented his place as a Bollywood icon after his role in Asif Kapadia’s 2001 film The Warrior.

He also claimed Western success after starring in Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and Jurassic World.