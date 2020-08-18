Body found in river search for boy, 15

A body has been found after a major search operation was launched for a teenage boy who got into difficulty in the River Tees.

Durham Police said the alarm was raised at around 5pm on Monday after the 15-year-old got into the water at Broken Scar in Darlington.

A major operation involving police, fire crews, divers and the Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team was launched.

Durham Police said a body was found at around midnight.

There were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and his family has been informed.

Stretch of river - (Copyright PA Wire )

In a statement, Durham Police said: “We are sorry to report a body has been found in the River Tees at Broken Scar, Darlington.

“A multi-agency search operation was launched shortly after 5pm yesterday following reports a teenager had gone into the river and had got into difficulty.

“Sadly, a body was found shortly before midnight.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but it is believed to be the body of a 15-year-old boy.

“His family have been informed and are being supported and our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Police have yet to say where the boy got into the river.

At Broken Scar Weir, which has a picnic site, the river is fast-flowing and there are warning signs telling people not to swim due to the strong currents.

A few minutes’ walk downstream the river is more tranquil as the Tees bends round a farmer’s field and there is a pebble beach which is thought to be a popular place for young people to gather.