Bodies of two women discovered at bottom of 160ft cliffs near popular seaside town Peacehaven
16:14pm, Mon 18 May 2020
The bodies of two women have been found at the foot of 160ft cliffs near a seaside town in Sussex.
Coastguard and emergency crews were called to the scene at Peacehaven this morning following the grim discovery.
Both women, who have not been formally identified, were declared dead at the scene.
A spokesman for the coastguard said: "HM Coastguard has this morning been assisting Sussex Police with an incident at Rushy Hill, Peacehaven.
“Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Team, Newhaven RNLI lifeboat and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd were sent.”