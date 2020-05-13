By now most people are aware of the well-documented symptoms of coronavirus such as a dry cough and difficulty breathing.

But experts have discovered that there are also some lesser known signs of having the virus that are not as well publicised.

These range from rashes and pink eye to potentially fatal blood clots which can lead to strokes or bleeding on the brain.

As well as the symptoms mentioned in this video, experts have also found that ‘COVID toes’ can be a sign of having the infectious disease.

Needless to say, if you are experiencing any of these symptoms you should self-isolate for 14 days to ensure you do not pass on the virus to anybody else.