Black Eyed Peas popstar Will.i.am on why it has to be Biden

Will.i.am has called on Americans to think about what they are going to do to contribute, once Joe Biden wins the keys to the White House.

He announced that he would be launching ten robotics programmes for youngsters in under-served communities, helping them prepare for new-tech job opportunities in the future.

“We all have to decide what we’re going to do to make a better tomorrow,” he said during an interview on Sky News where he discussed a re-work of the Black Eyed Peas’ 2003 successful hit ‘Where is the Love,’ as part of a pro-Biden promotional video which has now been viewed over 36 million times.

The seven-time Grammy award-winning rapper, who teamed up with fellow ‘Voice’ coach Jennifer Hudson on the project, said: "I started thinking about all the things that are at stake and how backwards we have travelled.

“All the progress that were made, all the freedom fighters that fought for the civil liberties that we have, although we’re not totally there yet, it doesn’t make any sense to go backwards.

“It doesn’t make sense that we have a leader that stirs up hate and amplifies you know division and tries hard to confuse us all with distractions.

"It doesn’t make sense that we have a leader that doesn’t listen to science. It doesn’t make sense that we have a leader that handled Covid the way it was handled where people have lost so many families' lives and so many jobs, so many people facing eviction because they can’t pay their bills.

"And with all that I just ask why are we here in this place.

"And when I heard Joe Biden’s speech at the DNC (Democratic National Convention) I realised that sentiment that he had in that speech marries ‘Where’s the love’.

“I quickly put it together and thank you Jennifer Hudson for participating with this and letting your talents and your soul to inspire people, to motivate them to go out and vote.”