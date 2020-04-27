Birmingham's Nightingale hospital has not treated a single patient since it opened less than a fortnight ago.

The temporary hospital, which was opened by Prince William, was built in eight days at the National Exhibition Centre and has the capacity to hold up to 4,000 coronavirus patients.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street confirmed the giant hospital has ‘not needed to be used’ and hopes it ‘stays that way’.

He told the Express and Star: "The hospital opened at the exact time the original data showed us it would be needed, as our existing hospitals across the West Midlands would hit full capacity.

"As it happens, because people across the region have been so responsible during lockdown and our hospital trusts have brilliantly managed the demand, there is currently no need for the Nightingale and no patients have yet been admitted.

"And, despite all the hard work and effort that went into getting it up and running, I actually hope it stays that way."

The Birmingham Nightingale hospital is one of seven that have either opened recently or are due to be opened.

