Biffy Clyro heading for third number one album

Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro
Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro - (Copyright PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
18:00pm, Mon 17 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Scottish rock trio Biffy Clyro are on course to score their third number one album.

The band’s eighth studio album, A Celebration Of Endings, is outperforming the rest of the top five combined, according to the Official Charts Company’s mid-week update.

The album, which follows their soundtrack to the 2019 film Balance, Not Symmetry, has also earned the most physical and download sales of the week so far.

TODO: define component type factbox

Biffy Clyro previously scored two number ones with 2013’s Opposites and 2016’s Ellipsis.

Indie rockers Sea Girls are at number two in the provisional rankings with their debut album Open Up Your Head.

Manic Street Preachers’ lead singer James Dean Bradfield is at number three with his first solo studio album in 14 years, Even In Exile.

Taylor Swift chart success - (Copyright PA Wire)

The Welsh frontman could score his first top 10 as a solo artist.

Close behind at number four are Brighton folk-punk band Levellers with Peace, their first album in eight years.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore slips from number one to number five.

Elsewhere, Nigerian rapper and singer Burna Boy, who has worked with Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Dave, is at number eight with his fifth studio album Twice As Tall.

Sign up to our newsletter

Showbiz

PA