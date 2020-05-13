Joe Biden has released a new campaign advert in which Donald Trump is ‘damned’ by his own words.

In the minute-long video, soundbites from the President are interspersed with contradictory updates on the march of the coronavirus.

It begins with a clip of the President in early January saying: “We have it totally under control,” and “It's.. uh… going to be fine.”

By the end of January he is saying: “We have it very well under control. We’re working very closely with China and other countries, and we think it’s going to have a very good ending for us."

At the beginning of February he is already talking about when, in April as it gets warmer, ‘it miraculously goes away’.

Nancy Messonnier, who is the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, is then featured warning of the impending pandemic. Her comments are followed by a crash in the markets.

But Trump bounces back and is shown saying: “It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away."

A string of administration figures are then wheeled out claiming ‘the disease is contained’.

The advert, released on apparent Democratic presidential nominee Biden's Twitter, says: “Donald Trump just doesn't understand: We have an economic crisis because we have a public health crisis — and we have a public health crisis because he failed to act."

This is the second video Biden has released directly criticising Trump. On May 7 he uploaded an advert where Trump was shown supporting Michigan lockdown protesters alongside images of coronavirus victims.

The same week, Trump hit back, criticising Biden's relationship with China.