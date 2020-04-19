Beyonce highlighted the 'alarming rate' at which black Americans are dying from the coronavirus in a segment for the 'One World: Together at Home' concert on Saturday.

The eight-hour YouTube event, which was condensed into a two-hour long primetime TV show, featured acts inclluding Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

The one-off concert, some of which was filmed remotely by various acts' phones, was organised by the World Health Organisation and the Global Citizen movement.

And Beyonce took the opportunity to point out how 57 per cent of the people killed by COVID-19 in her home city of Houston, Texas have been African-American.

"This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk.

"Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world.

"Tonight we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy...we continue to pray for your safety.

"To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers, and sanitation employees who are working so we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.

"I know it is very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes. Goodnight and God bless you."