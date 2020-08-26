Bette Midler sparks outrage after calling Melania Trump an ‘illegal alien’ who ‘still can’t speak English’ following Convention speech
US singer Bette Midler has sparked fury after mocking Melania Trump on Twitter following her speech to the Republican National Convention.
In a series of astonishing tweets the 74 year-old called the First Lady an ‘illegal alien’ who 'still can't speak English’.
Mrs Trump delivered a live speech from the Rose Garden, where she discussed racial unity, the coronavirus pandemic and showed her support for her husband Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
During the speech, Midler took to Twitter, ranting: “A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!”
Actress Midler, who appeared in ‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘The First Wives Club,’ added: "Oh, God. She still can’t speak English," and "You are one lucky Slovenian! And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to [a] colossal idiot."
She also slammed Mrs Trump for commenting ‘it feels like just yesterday when we were at our first convention’, to which Midler responded: “Maybe to you, Mel. For the rest of us every day has been a horrible slog thru the 9th Circle of Hell.”
Midler added: “Melania lacks warmth so severely that I just had to turn my AC down.”
But she instantly faced backlash online as US radio host Dana Loesch said: “Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five.”
Actor James Woods added: “The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent.”
Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy said: “Who knew xenophobia was the wind beneath your wings.”