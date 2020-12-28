Bernie Sanders Pushes For More Progressives In Biden's Cabinet Picks

By The Newsroom
21:47pm, Mon 28 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

President-elect Joe Biden still has a number of key cabinet positions to fill. Those include attorney general, CIA Director, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Labor and small business administrator.Senator Bernie Sanders is pushing for more progressives to join the upcoming administration.Sanders said, "Well, what I have said many, many times is the Progressive Movement itself probably is 35 or 40 percent of the Democratic coalition. Uh, and I believe that the Progressive Movement deserves seats, uh, in the cabinet. That has not yet happened."Sanders questioned if Judge Merrick Garland, a potential candidate for attorney general, was progressive enough. Garland was President Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court in 2016.Biden's inauguration will take place on January 20.

US