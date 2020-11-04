American politican Bernie Sanders predicted Donald Trump’s electoral fraud claims ten days ago in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the president announced that he had won the election despite votes in a number of key states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona still being counted.

He then went on to accuse ‘fraudulent’ people of trying to undermine his election ‘victory’ and called for those counting votes to stop as he heads to the Supreme Court to challenge the system.

On Fallon’s The Tonight Show, the talk show host asked the Senator: "Although the election is November 3rd, it’s been said that we won’t know the results until days later. When do you think we’ll know the results?"

Sanders, who was beaten to the Democratic nomination by Biden, replied: "Jimmy, you raise an important point, and I hope the American people understand it, because this is something I worry about. My view is every vote must be counted.

"For reasons which I don’t have the time to get into tonight, you’re going to have a situation, I suspect, in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, other states, where they are going to be receiving huge amounts of mail-in ballots. And unlike states like Florida or Vermont, they’re not able for bad reasons to begin processing those ballots until Election Day or maybe when the polls close. That means you’re going to have states dealing with perhaps millions of mail-in ballots.

"Here is my worry. What polls show, and what studies have shown, is that, for whatever reason, Democrats are more likely to use mail-in ballots. Republicans are more likely to walk into polling booths on Election Day. It is likely that the first votes that will be counted will be those people who came in on Election Day, which will be Republican.

"And here is the fear – and I hope everybody hears it – it could well be, you know, I don’t know what’s going to happen, nobody does. But it could well be that, at 10 o’clock on election night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he’s winning in Pennsylvania, he’s winning in Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and he says ‘Thank you Americans for re-electing me. It’s all over, have a good day.’

"But then the next day, and the day following, all of those mail-in ballots start getting counted, and it turns out that Biden has won those states. And Trump says 'See? I told you the whole thing was fraudulent. I told you those mail-in ballots were crooked. And we’re not going to leave office.' So that is a worry that I and a lot of people have."