Belgium's Prince Joachim contracts coronavirus after breaching lockdown to attend party in Spain
A nephew of Belgian King Philippe has tested positive for coronavirus after breaching lockdown rules to attend a party in Spain.
Prince Joachim, 28, has been in Spain since May 26 as part of an internship, according to the palace.
However, just two days after arriving he went to a party attended by 27 people in the city of Cordoba - in breach of the country’s lockdown rules.
He has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, sparking widespread condemnation of his actions.
A police investigation has been launched into exactly what happened at the party, with those found to have ignored the lockdown rules facing a fine of up to €10,000.
In Spain, current lockdown rules state that the number of people at gatherings cannot exceed 15.
Rafaela Valenzuela, a representative of the Spanish government in Córdoba, told the BBC: “I feel surprised and angry. An incident of this type stands out at a moment of national mourning for so many dead.”
Prince Joachim lives in Spain with his girlfriend Victoria Ortiz Martinez-Sagrera.
Although the country began coming out of lockdown at the beginning of May, Spain remains one of the hardest-hit countries by the global pandemic.
As of Sunday, 286,308 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 27,125 citizens have died as a result.