Belgium’s Prince Joachim has issued an apology after breaching lockdown rules to attend a party in the southern Spanish city of Córdoba.

The 28 year-old, who is the nephew of Belgian King Philippe, had travelled to Spain on May 26 for an internship but just two days later, attended the party, with 26 others.

He has since reported to have tested positive for the virus.

In a statement the Prince, who is the youngest son of Princess Astrid and 10th in line to the throne, said: "I apologise for not respecting all quarantine measures during my trip.

“In these difficult times I did not want to offend anyone,” he added.

The young Prince also said he would ‘accept the consequences’ for flouting the rules and that he ‘deeply regrets’ his actions.

Lockdown rules in Córdoba do not permit gatherings of more than 15 and authorities have now launched an investigation into the party.

All those, including the Prince, who are found guilty of breaking the rules, could face a fine of up to €10,000.

While Prince Joachim has tested positive, all other attendees are said to be self-isolating and will remain in quarantine for the next six weeks.

The news comes as Spain slowly emerges from its strict lockdown measures after reporting some of the worst numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world.

As of Sunday, figures compiled by John Hopkins University said that the country had 239,479 infections and 27,127 deaths so far.