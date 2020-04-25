Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes has revealed the country's exit strategy from the coronavirus lockdown, beginning as early as May 4.

The nation is currently under strict social distancing measures until May 3, but from then the regulations will begin to ease.

As of May 4, every citizen will be issued with a mask or scarf that they will be obligated to wear on public transport, in school and at work.

In this first phase, non-essential sectors can begin to go back to work, although it will still be strongly advised to work from home if possible.

Other changes will include public transport returning to normal service and people being allowed to exercise outdoors with a maximum of two people outside of their household.

Then in the second part of ‘phase one’ - which is expected to take place from May 11 providing the country has not seen a spike in new cases - shops will re-open to the public, but pubs, cafes, restaurants and other at-risk type places such as hairdressers will remain closed.

On May 18, phase two will see schools get back to normal following a partial re-opening on May 15.

The second phase will also see a more relaxed approach to social gatherings such as weddings, funerals, meetings at home, sports clubs and second home retreats, although these will all be closely monitored.

And in the final phase, which is currently pencilled in for June 8, restaurants will re-open, followed by cafes and bars, all under strict social distancing guidelines.

Summer holidays and trips to tourist attractions will also be considered in this phase, along with the possibility of staging smaller public events.

Big mass gatherings will still be outlawed until the end of August as the country continues to cautiously monitor the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking about the progressive exit from lockdown, Prime Minister Wilmes said: “Many are waiting for clear perspectives but it is impossible to offer guarantees, to answer all the uncertainties, because deconfinement largely depends on the evolution of the health situation and that nobody can predict with certainty what will be done tomorrow.