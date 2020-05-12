Beijing students return to school for first time since coronavirus pandemic and see friends after months apart
10:33am, Tue 12 May 2020
Students in Beijing schools have begun to return to class for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the country into lockdown.
And after a lengthy period confined to their homes, children from the Chinese capital have been reunited with their friends from school.
One student said: "I want to give them a hug once I see them. We haven't seen each other for a long time and we could only communicate with WeChat.
“We've been seeing our teachers only through online classes and it didn't feel as good as real classes.”
Another added: “I've been depressed for a long time due to the epidemic.
"The entrance examination for senior high school is coming soon and it will help me to be back in school.”