Beijing students return to school for first time since coronavirus pandemic and see friends after months apart

By Dylan Terry
10:33am, Tue 12 May 2020
Students in Beijing schools have begun to return to class for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the country into lockdown.

And after a lengthy period confined to their homes, children from the Chinese capital have been reunited with their friends from school.

One student said: "I want to give them a hug once I see them. We haven't seen each other for a long time and we could only communicate with WeChat.

“We've been seeing our teachers only through online classes and it didn't feel as good as real classes.”

Another added: “I've been depressed for a long time due to the epidemic.

"The entrance examination for senior high school is coming soon and it will help me to be back in school.”

