BBC presenter Bill Turnbull feels 'calm' about dying, three years after incurable cancer diagnosis
The Mirror
TV presenter and journalist Bill Turnbull has spoken frankly aboutthe prospect of dying three years after being diagnosed with incurable cancer.
The 64 year-old was told he had prostate cancer in 2017, by which time it had spread to his ribs, spine, pelvis and legs. He confirmed last year that it had now spread to his bones.
Speaking to The Mirror, Turnbull said: "I’ve thought a great deal about death since I was diagnosed with cancer because he’s there, y’know – the fella with the hood over his head and the scythe. He’s waiting, and that’s fine.
"I’ve developed quite a healthy relationship with death. I feel very, very calm about it because I’ve given it a lot of thought."
He also revealed he has been planning his own funeral, choosing the music he wants to be played and deciding if he wants to be buried or cremated.
He was told initially he had ten years to live. He is controlling the cancer with rounds of chemotherapy, hormone therapy and radium injections to target tumours in his bones.
The father-of-three has been married to his wife, Sarah McCombie, for 31 years.
Turnbull was a presenter on BBC Breakfast from 2001 until 2016 and reunited with co-host Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain earlier this year when he filled in for Piers Morgan on the show.