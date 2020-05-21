Basketball legend Dennis Rodman adds fuel to mystery of his ‘best friend‘ Kim Jong-un’s whereabouts by saying ’keep an eye on his sister'

American basketball legend Dennis Rodman has spoken out about the mystery over the health and whereabouts of his good friend Kim Jong-un.

And he issued this warning about the north Korean leader: “If you see his sister on TV, running the country, now you know something is wrong.”

Sporting superstar Rodman, who after meeting Kim in 2013 said he had made ’a friend for life’ was asked by Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain if he knew where the dictator was.

Rodman replied: "I do have communications with north Korea, but I can say this though – If you see his sister on TV, running the country, now you know something is wrong, that’s all I’m going give you.’

North Korean commentators have said Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong, who was pictured beside him at his last public appearance, would likely take over if he were no longer able to rule.

Recent rumours coming out of Korea have had the dictator in a coma after a bungled heart operation, or even dead.

Kim Jong-un has not been seen since opening a factory with his sister at the beginning of May

Speculation intensified after he missed the April 15 birthday celebration for his late grandfather Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday, for the first time since taking power in 2011.

Only last week, the removal of two massive portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il - Kim's grandfather and father respectively - were reported by the Seoul-based and US-backed NK News website, suggesting some sort of announcement regarding the leader was imminent.

North Korean media released pictures and footage that appeared to show Kim Jong Un making his first public appearance for 20 days following the speculation about his health.

He was seen cutting the ribbon - with scissors passed to him by his sister - at the opening of a fertiliser factory in Sunchon at a ceremony with other senior officials.

Kim was seen touring the plant and smiling and talking to people at the ceremony, but news agency Reuters said the authenticity of the pictures, released by the Korean Central News Agency, could not be verified.

He has not been seen in public since.