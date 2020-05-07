South Korea have become one of the first countries to welcome back sport since the coronavirus pandemic.

The Korea Baseball Organisation returned on Tuesday behind closed doors, with the empty seats occupied by pictures of fans.

South Korea has been praised for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic as they conducted a thorough and effective test, trace, contain strategy to limit widespread fatality.

As of Wednesday, the country had confirmed 10,810 positive cases, with the death toll limited to just 256.