Barack Obama slams Donald Trump for being ‘jealous of Covid-19 media coverage’ during Joe Biden rally in Florida
Barack Obama accused President Trump of being ‘jealous of Covid’s media coverage’ during a campaign rally for Joe Biden in Florida on Tuesday.
Speaking to Biden supporters about the seriousness of the pandemic, he said: "What is his closing argument?
"That people are too focused on Covid. He said this at one of his rallies ‘Covid, Covid, Covid’, he is complaining. He is jealous of Covid’s media coverage.
"If he had been focused on Covid from the beginning, cases would not be reaching record highs across the country this week, the White House would not be having its second outbreak in a month.
"Winter is coming. They are waving the white flag of surrender. Florida, we can’t afford four more years of this, that’s why we’ve got to send Joe Biden to the White House."
Trump hit back at Obama’s speech on Twitter by appearing to mock the number of people who were in attendance.
He said: "Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won."
Biden currently leads Trump in the polls less than one week out from election day on November 3.